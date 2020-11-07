Tottenham 1-1 Reading WSL LIVE: Alex Morgan set to make her Spurs debut

Morgan is set to make her debut for Spurs
Morgan is set to make her debut for Spurs - (Copyright PA)
By Sarah Rendell
14:32pm, Sat 07 Nov 2020
Alex Morgan is set to make her debut for Tottenham Hotspur today in their Women’s Super League clash against Reading.

She tweeted: "Excited for my first match officially in with the squad"

027C2D0D-E605-4FDC-B600-7D5F361AA30F Created with sketchtool. LIVE

Spurs 1-1 Reading

25 mins: Dean shoots but the keeper collects well

Spurs 1-1 Reading

24 mins: Worm takes the corner and Neville gets a head to it

A well deserved goal for Neville 

Spurs 0-1 Reading

23 mins: Worm gets another cross in but it’s unsuccessful

Spurs corner

Spurs 0-1 Reading

22 mins: Worm crosses in a deep pass but Kennedy can’t get a head to it

Spurs retain possession

Spurs 0-1 Reading

21 mins: Spurs free kick as Rowe is booked for a challenge on Kennedy

Spurs 0-1 Reading

21 mins: Rowe goes down in the box and gifts the ball to Spurs

Spurs 0-1 Reading

20 mins: Reading make a break but it is well defended by Spurs who force them back into their half

Spurs 0-1 Reading

19 mins: Harrop remains on the field 

Spurs 0-1 Reading

18 mins: Reading’s James has a good punt but it’s blocked

Spurs’ Harrop injured in blocking that shot

Spurs 0-1 Reading

17 mins: Cooper is being subbed off and so Leine is on

