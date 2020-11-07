Tottenham 1-1 Reading WSL LIVE: Alex Morgan set to make her Spurs debut
Alex Morgan is set to make her debut for Tottenham Hotspur today in their Women’s Super League clash against Reading.
She tweeted: "Excited for my first match officially in with the squad"
Spurs 1-1 Reading
25 mins: Dean shoots but the keeper collects well
Spurs 1-1 Reading
24 mins: Worm takes the corner and Neville gets a head to it
A well deserved goal for Neville
Spurs 0-1 Reading
23 mins: Worm gets another cross in but it’s unsuccessful
Spurs corner
Spurs 0-1 Reading
22 mins: Worm crosses in a deep pass but Kennedy can’t get a head to it
Spurs retain possession
Spurs 0-1 Reading
21 mins: Spurs free kick as Rowe is booked for a challenge on Kennedy
Spurs 0-1 Reading
21 mins: Rowe goes down in the box and gifts the ball to Spurs
Spurs 0-1 Reading
20 mins: Reading make a break but it is well defended by Spurs who force them back into their half
Spurs 0-1 Reading
19 mins: Harrop remains on the field
Spurs 0-1 Reading
18 mins: Reading’s James has a good punt but it’s blocked
Spurs’ Harrop injured in blocking that shot
Spurs 0-1 Reading
17 mins: Cooper is being subbed off and so Leine is on