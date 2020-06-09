Tottenham re-sign Rianna Dean and Anna Filbey
Women’s Super League side Tottenham Hotspur have re-signed Rianna Dean and Anna Filbey on one year contracts with the option of a further year.
Forward Dean has been Spurs’ top scorer over the past two seasons, making 43 appearances and scoring 27 goals across all competitions.
She signed for Tottenham in 2018 from Millwall Lionesses.
She said: “When committing my future to Spurs, I never had any doubts, I’ve really enjoyed my time at the club so far and since I arrived, I’ve never looked back.
"I just want to help the team and club as much as I can, master the number nine position and be the best that I can be - I feel I can achieve that here at Spurs.”
And Filbey signed for Spurs in 2018 from Arsenal and was part of the squad which won promotion into the Women’s Super League.
The defender has made 16 appearances for the club so far.
She said: "I am really happy to have signed a new deal because I’ve loved every minute at Spurs so far. Since being here, I feel I have grown massively as a player and learnt a lot.
"We have a great group of players and staff that all want to succeed and being in that type of environment is one that really motivates me to improve and drives me to want to support my team-mates even more.”