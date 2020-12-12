Tottenham manager Rehanne Skinner has labelled this weekend’s match with Aston Villa on Sunday ‘massive’ as they look to secure a second successive Women’s Super League victory.

Spurs picked up their first league win of the season last weekend when they beat Brighton 3-1 at The Hive Stadium.

But the Lilywhites have not won back-to-back WSL matches since September 2019, a record Skinner is keen to change against Villa, who are coming off the back of a 4-0 win over Bristol City in midweek.

US star Alex Morgan scored from the penalty spot in Spurs’ victory against Brighton (NurPhoto/PA Images)

"They had a good result against Bristol City during the week and they are in the same position as us in the sense that we’re both trying to gain points and momentum," she told the club website.

"They’ll certainly be looking to try and follow on from the positive result they had on Wednesday, so we need to be prepared.

"They’ve never been a team who have been short of determination and hard work, so we’ve got to expect a battle and we’ll need to be on our game to get points.

"Gemma (Davies) has worked really hard to set up their team, gain promotion and the players are committed to her and how she delivers things. She’s got a really good rapport with those players and I think it’s a testament to the hard work she’s putting in.

“From our perspective, the game is massive this weekend. Ultimately everyone is looking to get points so we can start the new year in the best possible position.

"For us, the win last weekend was great, but it can’t be a one off. We need to keep building momentum and get a couple of games under our belts where the performances are going in the right direction."

A full round-up of all the WSL matches will be available right here on the NewsChain website on Sunday evening.