Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United: When is it? How do I watch? Injury updates

Spurs will host United this weekend
Spurs will host United this weekend - (Copyright NurPhoto/PA Images)
By Sarah Rendell
13:26pm, Fri 09 Oct 2020
Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester United this Saturday in the latest round of the Women’s Super League.

Spurs head into the match off the back of a win as they beat London City 4-0 in the Continental League Cup on Wednesday.

While United will travel to Spurs with a point to prove after they lost 3-1 to Liverpool in the Conti Cup.

Last season was the first in the WSL for both sides and United came out on top when the clubs played each other in a 3-0 win.

So far in the WSL this season United are unbeaten after claiming wins over Brighton and Birmingham and drawing with Chelsea.

While Spurs are yet to find their first victory in the league after they drew with West Ham and lost to Manchester City and Everton.

What time?

The game kicks off at 12.30pm and will be available to watch on BT Sport 3. You can also keep up with the action live on NewsChain.

Injury update

Spurs will be without Chloe Peplow after they confirmed she fractured her right foot in their FA Cup quarter-final against Arsenal last month.

And United are expected to be without Jess Sigsworth, Ona Batlle, Lauren James, Ivana Fuso, Lotta Okvist and Martha Harris.

