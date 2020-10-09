Spurs star Chloe Peplow undergoes surgery on broken foot

Chloe Peplow (right) is set to return to training in December
Chloe Peplow (right) is set to return to training in December - (Copyright Zuma Press/PA Images)
By Alicia Turner
13:48pm, Fri 09 Oct 2020
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Chloe Peplow has undergone surgery on her right foot. 

It comes after the 21 year-old injured herself during the FA Cup clash with Arsenal on September 26. 

Spurs said: "Chloe is now undergoing a period of recovery before commencing rehabilitation with a view to returning to training in December."

The England international wrote on Twitter: “Absolutely gutted. But will be back.”

Spurs currently sit in eighth in the Women’s Super League and face Manchester United tomorrow lunchtime. 

