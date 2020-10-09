Spurs star Chloe Peplow undergoes surgery on broken foot
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Chloe Peplow has undergone surgery on her right foot.
It comes after the 21 year-old injured herself during the FA Cup clash with Arsenal on September 26.
Spurs said: "Chloe is now undergoing a period of recovery before commencing rehabilitation with a view to returning to training in December."
The England international wrote on Twitter: “Absolutely gutted. But will be back.”
Spurs currently sit in eighth in the Women’s Super League and face Manchester United tomorrow lunchtime.