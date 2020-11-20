Tottenham defender Lucia Leon says it’s ‘hard news to take’ following Karen Hills and Juan Amoros sackings
Tottenham Hotspur defender Lucia Leon has said the double sacking of head coaches Karen Hills and Juan Amoros is ‘hard news to take’.
It comes after the Women’s Super League club announced yesterday that the pair were being ‘relieved of their duties with immediate effect’.
Spanish star Leon paid an emotional tribute on Twitter, saying: "Very hard news to take. It’s been a long journey from New River and Southgate College, where you have toughened me and developed me to the player I am today.
“Through tears and smiles.. you have trusted me and together we achieved great things. Wish you both the best, thank you.”
Leon joined Spurs in 2013 as a youth player and was called-up to the senior squad for the 2018/19 FA Women’s Championship season, before the team’s promotion to the WSL.
Hills had been part of the club since 2009 and Amoros joined her two years later. The pair have now been replaced by former England assistant coach Rehanne Skinner.
During the WSL 2020/21 season Spurs have not got off to the brightest start as they currently sit in eleventh without a single win.
Leon’s teammate Ashleigh Neville also paid tribute to Hills and Amoros, writing: “I really have no words to describe how I’m feeling right now, honestly gutted to hear this sad news.”