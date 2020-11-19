Spurs and England defender Ashleigh Neville has said she’s guttted after today’s bombshell news of the double sacking of co-managers Karen Hills and Juan Amaros.

Just hours after the announcement had been made by the north London outfit, which said the pair were being ‘relieved of their duties with immediate effect’, the 27 year-old took to Twitter to pay an emotional tribute.

Neville has excelled under Hills and Amoros since joining Spurs back in 2017 (NurPhoto/PA Images)

She said: "I really have no words to describe how I’m feeling right now, honestly gutted to hear this sad news. These two have been incredible for the club since the day they started and you seriously can’t fault their hard work and determination.

"For me on a personal note, I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for @JuanC_Amoros and @hillsyk5. They believed in my ability 4 years ago and have pushed me on to be bigger and better on and also off the pitch.

"I can’t thank you both enough for giving me this amazing opportunity to live my dream as a professional footballer.

"It’s all down to you! I wish you both all the best in the future as I know this isn’t the end for you. Goodbye and goodluck."

Hills, who has been at the club since 2009, and Amoros, who joined two years later, coached Neville since her arrival in 2017.

And the English full-back hit the ground running with Spurs as she won the club’s Player of the Year award in her first season.

But this campaign has been disappointing from the whole squad as the Lilywhites have failed to win any of their first seven Women’s Super League games, which has led to Hills and Amoros’ departure.