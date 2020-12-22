Tottenham captain Josie Green hails ‘true pioneer’ Alex Morgan as World Cup winner departs club
Tottenham Hotspur captain Josie Green has labelled Alex Morgan ‘amazing’ after her stint at the Women’s Super League club came to an end.
It was confirmed on Monday that the two-time US World Cup winner would be returning to her home country at the end of December after four months with Spurs in which she played five games and scored two goals.
And Green took to social media on Tuesday morning to heap praise on Morgan following her short spell with the club.
On Twitter, she said: "@alexmorgan13a true pioneer for the women’s game. Thank you for everything over the past few months you’ve been amazing.
"Going to miss being your ultra competitive partner. Keep smashing it Al!"
Morgan is expected to return to Orlando Pride as they have retained her rights to play in the National Women’s Soccer League.
Speaking about her time with Tottenham, Morgan said: "I will be forever grateful to the club, my team-mates and Spurs supporters for taking such good care of me and my family.
"From the moment I arrived in London, I realised I was part of a first-class organisation, one that helped provide me the opportunity to immerse myself back into the game I love.
"Thank you to everyone who helped make this chapter in my soccer journey so special… COYS."