Tottenham skipper Josie Green has told her players their match against Bristol City this weekend is a must-win as they look to end their winless start to the Women’s Super League season.

Both sides head into the match as the only two clubs in the division who are yet to pick up a victory.

If Spurs are beaten at Twerton Park on Saturday evening - on what is Women’s Football Weekend - then they will drop to the foot of the table.

And Green is not shying away from the fact that having picked up just two draws from their first six league games so far, they cannot afford to miss this opportunity to take a vital victory against a side who are currently rock bottom without a point.

World Cup winner Alex Morgan started her first game for Spurs against Reading last weekend (NurPhoto/PA Images)

"This game is a really important one for us, and we can’t come out of it with anything less than three points," she told the club website.

"Bristol have also had a tough start to their season just like us, so we are going into it knowing that it’s going to be a tough game. No game in this league is easy but we are ready and we need to come away with those three points.

"They are going to be a tough side, we know some of their players. Obviously, Megan Wynne was here at Spurs before, unfortunately she’s injured now, but she’s gone there and added so much quality to their team.

"They have got some really dangerous players, we know that, so we’re going to have to be on top of our game. We are really looking forward to going to play them, we’ve worked hard this week in training, and with our preparations for the game on Saturday."

Spurs impressed in their first campaign in the WSL last season as they finished safely in mid-table on 20 points.

But their start to this season has brought cause for concern as they were thumped 4-1 by Manchester City and then 6-1 by North London rivals Arsenal.

Last weekend, US superstar Alex Morgan made her debut for the club in a 1-1 draw with Reading at The Hive Stadium.