Millie Turner’s second half header sent Manchester United to the top of the Women’s Super League table as they edged past Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at The Hive Stadium.

The opening moments of the game offered up the best chance for the hosts when the ball dropped to Spurs striker Rosella Ayane on the edge of the box but she failed to make the visitors pay, scuffing her shot well wide.

Heath showed her class for Man United on Saturday afternoon - (Copyright PA)

After a bright start from Tottenham, United began to create chances mid-way through the first half and should have gone in front when the supremely impressive Tobin Heath was played through by fellow US international Christen Press, but the American was thwarted when Spurs keeper Becky Spencer stood up to make the save.

And Spencer denied the Red Devils again before the break when Zelem’s curling effort towards the top corner was acrobatically tipped away.

The visitors appeared to be getting frustrated as the second half progressed and were thwarted by another fine save from Spencer when Russo chose to shoot rather than square the ball to Heath, who was unmarked in the middle.

But Heath’s anger was short-lived as from the resulting corner United did take the lead when the World Cup winner’s delivery found Turner and her header looped over a helpless Spencer and into the far corner.

And United saw the game out in a thoroughly professional manner as Tottenham’s new striker Alex Morgan, who is continuing her return to match fitness, was forced to endure another defeat for her new club from the sidelines.

Morgan watched on as Spurs suffered another WSL defeat - (Copyright PA)

The win puts United top of the WSL ahead of the rest of the games this weekend, one point above Arsenal and Everton who both play tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Spurs stay eighth but could drop to as low as tenth by the end of the weekend if results do not go their way.

Man United will now travel to West Ham for their game next Sunday, while Spurs head to Meadow Park for a tricky North London Derby against Arsenal.