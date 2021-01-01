2020 was arguably one of the best years for big name signings in the Women’s Super League with four World Cup winners joining its ranks.

But it wasn’t just the American stars who signed for English clubs as over 30 internationals made the switch to what is regarded as the best league in the women’s game.

Here are NewsChain’s top eight signings over the last 12 months.

Lucy Bronze

Bronze moved to Man City from Lyon (TT News Agency/PA Images)

England star Bronze signed for Manchester City in September from Champions League holders Lyon.

Her return to her former club was no big surprise, but having won the Champions League three times with Lyon she seemed to be enjoying her football in France.

She said the move back to the WSL was driven by the desire to help City win more silverware and she has already made a start on that.

She won the FA Cup with City last month and the side are now back in the top four in the league.

Tobin Heath

Heath has impressed at United since signing in September (PA)

Two-time World Cup winner Tobin Heath signed for Manchester United in September from National Women’s Soccer League’s Portland Thorns.

Rumours started to circle that she and Christen Press were going to sign for United after their US team-mates Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle moved to City.

And it was a huge coup for the club, only starting its second season in the top tier.

Just two months after Heath joined, the side reached the top of the WSL for the first time ever and she was voted the Player of the Month for November.

Chloe Kelly

Kelly moved to City from Everton (Sportimage/PA Images)

England’s Chloe Kelly going to Manchester City in July was arguably one of the biggest moves of the year.

She joined after a good season with fellow WSL side Everton and was soon making her mark as she was part of City’s FA Cup Final win against her old club.

Sam Mewis

World Cup winner Mewis has won the FA Cup since joining City in the summer (PA)

US star and World Cup winner Sam Mewis signed for Manchester City in August from National Women’s Soccer League club North Carolina Courage.

The move came out of nowhere and saw her become the first US player to sign for a WSL club this summer.

Mewis has since been on top form for City, living up to her nickname ‘the tower of power’ as she has headed in several goals already this season.

She scored in the FA Cup final and on her Champions League debut.

Valerie Gauvin

Gauvin has been on firing form (PA)

French international Gauvin signed for Everton in August from Montpellier and was immediately welcomed by fans as they had just lost star forward Chloe Kelly.

Gauvin was a huge part of the Toffees’ FA Cup campaign which saw them storm to the final after beating Chelsea and Birmingham City.

The tournament came to a heartbreaking end for Gauvin though as Everton not only lost the final but she also sustained a muscle injury, which has so far kept her out for two months.

Christen Press

Press has moved to the WSL from the NWSL (PA)

Press signed for Manchester United in September from National Women’s Soccer League club Utah Royals.

The two-time World Cup winner has helped United reach the top of the WSL for the first time.

Rose Lavelle

Lavelle has been blighted with injury since signing for City (PA)

World Cup winner Lavelle was the second US star to join the WSL this summer when she followed Mewis to Manchester City.

She signed from National Women’s Soccer League club Washington Spirit who she played for in the Challenge Cup and Fall Series this year.

She took a few weeks to make her debut for the club as she had minor injuries when she joined City and made her first appearance in October.

She then began to shine for City but has since sustained another injury and had to sit on the sidelines for a few weeks.

Alex Morgan

Morgan is on loan to Spurs (NurPhoto/PA Images)

Two-time World Cup winner Morgan signed a loan deal for Tottenham Hotspur from National Women’s Soccer League club Orlando Pride in September.

Fans had to wait a while before she made her debut as she was returning to action for the first time since the birth of her daughter Charlie in May.

She made her debut in November in a 1-1 draw against Reading, and went on to score two goals for the club before returning to the US in December.