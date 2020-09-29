Former US assistant coach Tony Gustavsson has been appointed Australia’s new head coach.

Gustavsson, who will replace Ante Milicic, has signed a four year deal and so will be at the helm of the Matildas as they host the 2023 World Cup.

He said: “One of the key reasons I’m here is that I believe a lot in this playing group. There’s a lot of potential here, they have shown their qualities, but I also think that together I can take them to the next level.”

Football Federation Australia chief James Johnson said they appointed Gustavsson as he can take the team where they need to be.

Johnson said: “We believe that in Tony, we have appointed a coach who will not only surpass the benchmarks and criteria we set as an organisation, but the standards that are expected by our players, football community and fans.

“Throughout the process it was evident that Tony is eager to buy in to what we are working to build with the Matildas – a uniquely Australian team with a strong identity that is recognised as world class both on and off the pitch.”

As well as the World Cup, the new coach will be in charge for the postponed Olympic Games and the 2022 Asian Cup.

Gustavsson is currently in charge of Swedish men’s team Hammarby IF, where he will remain until the end of the year, but it was under Jill Ellis’ US coaching staff where he was successful.

He helped USWNT to win consecutive World Cups in 2015 and 2019.

Gustavsson added: “I feel that my 21 years of coaching have put me in the position to be ready for this.

“I have been in the pressure cooker a lot of times and in environments that demand success. These experiences will be beneficial as we do this together with the fans, the stakeholders, the players, and the staff as a team.”