US star Tobin Heath reveals why she signed for Manchester United
US star Tobin Heath says she signed for Manchester United because of the ‘weight and history’ behind the badge.
Two-time World Cup winner Heath was announced to have signed a one-year deal for the Women’s Super League side earlier this month alongside her US team-mate Christen Press.
She told BBC Sport: “It gives me a lot of pride. I want to play for a big club. I had an opportunity to play for Paris St-Germain when I was younger and it's important for me to represent a club with that amount of history because of the type of footballer I am.
"I want to wear a badge that has weight and history and obviously this one has an enormous amount of it. Even putting on the training kit is huge."
And Heath added another ‘impressive’ part of United is its manager Casey Stoney.
“She shows you every day what kind of attitude and culture she wants her team to be about. I think that's huge. Hearing the players talk about their manager so highly was actually incredible,” she said.
"The women's team is young in terms of their own history - it's only been a few years - but she has already been able to make her mark in a significant way. That obviously attracted me to the club."
United’s next match is on October 4 against Brighton and Hove Albion.