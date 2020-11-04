Tameka Yallop remains at Brisbane Roar as Melbourne Victory sign Kayla Morrison in W-League
Australian midfielder Tameka Yallop has re-signed for W-League’s Brisbane Roar ahead of the 2020/21 season.
The 29 year-old has has made 118 appearances for the club and netted 55 times in the W-League.
On her signing, the two-time league winner said: "It’s kind of crazy to see how much time has passed and how much Brisbane Roar has been there, the players and coaches who have come and gone.
"It’s quite amazing. It [Brisbane Roar] is close to home and I love pulling on the orange jersey."
The star has also earned 82 caps for her country after making her senior debut in 2007.
Meanwhile, Melbourne Victory have signed US defender Kayla Morrison.
The star is currently at Sweden club Morön Bollklubb and will arrive in Australia once her current season has been completed.
She said: "I’m excited to have the opportunity to play for Melbourne Victory this season.
"The club has been challenging for the W-League title for a number of seasons now, it is known for having a great culture and a very professional environment which Jeff Hopkins and his coaching staff have helped build."
A date has not yet been confirmed for the start of the new season.