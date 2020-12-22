SWPL side Glasgow City sign Priscila Chinchilla and Arna Sif Ágrimsdóttir
Costa Rica striker Priscila Chinchilla has signed for Glasgow City until the end of 2023.
The 19 year-old has joined from Liga Deportiva Alajuelense and will now spend time with the Scottish Women’s Premier League champions.
She made her senior debut for her country in 2018 and has since scored 18 goals.
Head coach Scott Booth said: "Priscilla is a brilliant signing for our club.
“She is such an exciting player and will offer us something completely different. To be established in your national team so young is already a huge indication of her ability."
Elsewhere, City have signed Arna Sif Ágrimsdóttir on loan for the rest of the 2020/21 season.
The 28 year-old defender currently captains Thór/KA in Iceland’s top division.
On her move, she said: "I am thrilled to have signed for Scotland’s number one club and thankful for the opportunity.
“I can't wait to meet the girls, coaches and everyone around the club and looking forward to hopefully helping the team going even further.”
Booth added: “Arna is a player I'm really looking forward to seeing at City. She is a top class defender who brings fantastic experience to our back line.
"She is a leader and her ability in the air will be welcomed in defence as well as in the opposition box. I would like to thank everyone at Thór/KA for helping to make this loan move possible.”