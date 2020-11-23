SWPL round-up: Glasgow City maintain their unbeaten streak while Celtic beat Hibernian
The fifth round of the Scottish Women’s Premier League saw Glasgow City remain on track to win their 14th consecutive title with an emphatic 5-0 win against Hearts.
It took just three minutes for them to get off the mark as Rachel McLauchlan fired home but the rest of the scoring was saved for the second half.
Just one minute after being brought on in the second half Aoife Colvill doubled City’s lead and this was followed up by a goal from Tyler Toland.
Nicole Robertson added the fourth before Mairead Fulton then hit a screamer to round off the match.
Elsewhere Celtic beat Hibernian 6-2 to remain second in the table.
Celtic’s Jodie Bartle was the first to strike in the 12th minute and just three minutes later Anita Marcos hit home.
Hibernian then cut the visitors lead in half through Rachael Boyle but Marcos, Natalie Ross and Lisa Robertson all struck to put Celtic 5-1 ahead at half-time.
Charlotte Potts claimed one goal back for Hibernian but the comeback proved too much for the hosts, especially as Celtic bagged another goal through Summer Green.
Other results:
Forfar Farmington 1-3 Rangers
Motherwell 0-2 Spartans