SWPL round-up: Glasgow City continue title defence with victory over Hibernian

City defeated Hibernian 3-2
City defeated Hibernian 3-2 (PA)
By Sarah Rendell
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @rendellx
11:50am, Mon 16 Nov 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Glasgow City are still on track to win their 14th consecutive Scottish Women’s Premier League title after beating Hibernian 3-2.

The two sides cancelled each other out in a goalless first half, but the game sprang into life after the break.

City’s Nicole Robertson opened the scoring in the 57th minute.

They doubled their lead in the 72nd through Jenna Clarke as she headed in a cross from Mairead Fulton. 

Hibernian then began their comeback as two minutes after coming on as a sub, Kirsty Morrison got one back for the visitors.

City’s Fulton then restored the two-goal advantage before Siobhan Hunter again brought Hibs back into it, but their search for the equaliser fell short and City grabbed the three points.

Meanwhile, Celtic secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Rangers.

The two rivals fought out a goalless 90 minutes before the Hoops settled it through Summer Green two minutes into injury time.

Rangers had another five minutes to find the equaliser but they were unable and so Celtic maintained second spot in the table.

Other results

Spartans 1-0 Forfar Farmington

Hearts 0-3 Motherwell

Sign up to our newsletter

Scottish Women's Premier League

Glasgow City

Hibernian

Forfar Farmington

Celtic

Rangers

Spartans

Hearts

Motherwell