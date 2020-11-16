SWPL round-up: Glasgow City continue title defence with victory over Hibernian
Glasgow City are still on track to win their 14th consecutive Scottish Women’s Premier League title after beating Hibernian 3-2.
The two sides cancelled each other out in a goalless first half, but the game sprang into life after the break.
City’s Nicole Robertson opened the scoring in the 57th minute.
They doubled their lead in the 72nd through Jenna Clarke as she headed in a cross from Mairead Fulton.
Hibernian then began their comeback as two minutes after coming on as a sub, Kirsty Morrison got one back for the visitors.
City’s Fulton then restored the two-goal advantage before Siobhan Hunter again brought Hibs back into it, but their search for the equaliser fell short and City grabbed the three points.
Meanwhile, Celtic secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Rangers.
The two rivals fought out a goalless 90 minutes before the Hoops settled it through Summer Green two minutes into injury time.
Rangers had another five minutes to find the equaliser but they were unable and so Celtic maintained second spot in the table.
Other results:
Spartans 1-0 Forfar Farmington
Hearts 0-3 Motherwell