SWPL round-up: Defending champions Glasgow City beat Celtic as Rangers defeat Hearts
The Scottish Women’s Premier League’s 2020/21 season kicked off this weekend,the first action since it was suspended back in March due to the pandemic.
Here’s how all the action played out.
13-time defending champions Glasgow City started their campaign perfectly with a 2-0 victory over Celtic.
The teams were evenly matched in a goal-less first half and it took a while into the second for City to get the ball rolling.
The deadlock was broken by City’s Rachel McLauchlan in the 63rd minute as her cross found the far corner of the goal.
Just five minutes later City scored again, this time through Kirsty Howat who’s shot hit the post on the way in.
Despite Celtic efforts to get back in the game City held on to earn the points.
Meanwhile Rangers thrashed Hearts in a 5-1 thriller.
Rangers got the ball rolling with the opener in the 20th minute after Zoe Ness met a cross from Nicola Docherty.
15 minutes later Ness had another but straight afterwards Hearts fired back through Murron Cunningham.
Into the second half Ness completed her hat-trick after 65mins and two minutes later Rangers scored again as Kirsten Reilly finished off a pass from Lizzie Arnot.
But Rangers weren’t finished and Demi Vance struck in the 75th minute to complete the rout.
Elsewhere, Forfar Farmington defeated Motherwell 4-2, while Hibernian beat Spartans 2-1.