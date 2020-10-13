SWPL to have no relegation this season as league agrees expansion to ten clubs
10:36am, Tue 13 Oct 2020
The Scottish Women’s Premier League have announced no teams will be relegated this season as they have agreed a plan to expand the league.
It currently has eight teams and intends to increase this to ten by promoting the top two clubs from SWPL 2 ahead of the 2021/22 season.
The SWPL will return on October 18 after the 2020 season was ruled null and void in July due to the pandemic.
Glasgow City, who are aiming to win a consecutive 14th title, begin their campaign against Celtic.
While the SWPL 2 will also return this weekend but the first two opening rounds have been set up so as many local games can be played as possible due to the rise in Covid cases in Scotland.