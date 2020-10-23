Swansea City Ladies given green light to play in Women’s Champions League despite Welsh ‘firebreak'
15:19pm, Fri 23 Oct 2020
Swansea City Ladies have confirmed they will be allowed to compete in the Women's Champions League.
The side feared they would not be able to play in the competition due to Wales’ Covid-19 ‘firebreak lockdown,' which runs from October 23 to November 9.
Ian Owen’s side have been drawn to face Apollon LFC in Cyprus in the first round on either November 3 or 4.
Swans said: “It has been confirmed by the Welsh Government that the firebreak lockdown regulations will allow Swansea City to participate.”
This will mark their first European campaign since the 2017-18 season when they played in the preliminary group stage.