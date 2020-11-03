Spurs’ Juan Amoros wants his side to put in a ‘performance to be proud of’ against Chelsea
Spurs co-manager Juan Amoros is looking for his club to put in a ‘performance to be proud of’ against Chelsea in the Continental League Cup this evening.
Spurs have so far beaten London City Lionesses 4-0 in the Cup but have a bigger challenge today as they come up against the defending champions.
He said: "We want to see a performance that we can be proud of tonight, that is consistent and solid throughout the 90 minutes. If we are able to do that with the highest standards we have, we will be able to get a positive result.
"I think the international break gave us some time to work on certain aspects and build on fitness and it’s been positive for us and hopefully that will give us an extra push because everyone is raring to go.”
Tottenham will be without one of their managers this evening as Karen Hills is still self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who has since tested positive for Covid-19.
Chelsea v Spurs will kick off at 7pm and live updates can be found here at NewsChain.