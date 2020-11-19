Karen Hills and Juan Amoros leave Spurs

Spurs head coaches Karen Hills and Juan Amoros leave club with immediate effect
Tottenham Hotspur head coaches Karen Hills and Juan Amoros have left the Women’s Super League club with immediate effect.
It comes just two months after the pair signed contract extractions until 2022.
A Spurs statement: “This decision has not been taken lightly and has been made in the best interests of the team, with the belief that a fresh approach will offer renewed impetus as we seek to continue our upward trajectory and positive growth.
“We fully recognise and appreciate the contributions of Karen and Juan during their time with the Club, helping elevate the team from amateur level to become a fully professional side in the Women’s Super League and we thank them both for their hard work and length of service.”
The pair led the club to promotion to the WSL in the 2018/19 season and finished in seventh.
They currently sit in eleventh in this season’s WSL campaign with just three points after drawing three games and losing four.
Last night, the side suffered a penalty shootout heartbreak after they drew 2-2 against Arsenal in the Continental Cup.
Hills and Amoros also signed two-time US world Cup winner Alex Morgan on a one-year deal in what was a huge coup for the north London club.
The pair have not yet commented and the club will provide an update on new coaching staff in due course.
The news comes shortly after West Ham announced Matt Beard had left his role as manager of the women’s team.