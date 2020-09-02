Spurs extend contracts for managers Karen Hills and Juan Amoros
Tottenham managers Karen Hills and Juan Amoros have both signed contract extensions to remain in charge until 2022, the club has announced.
Hills took over the reins at Spurs in 2007 and was joined by Amoros four years later.
In that time the club have gone from a semi-professional team to earning promotion into the WSL in 2019 and turning fully professional.
The pair also led Spurs to an FA Cup quarter-final for the first time in the club's history last season. That match will be played next month against Arsenal.
“I’m really pleased to extend my time at this fantastic Club. Juan and I showed our qualities as managers last season and we want to continue to drive this team forward," Hills said.
"We’re looking forward to our second season in the top-flight and with the new players we’ve brought in this summer, we are confident that we can keep working our way up.”
And Amoros added: “I’m delighted to be leading this fantastic group of players and staff for another two years, alongside Karen, and hopefully we can make it another successful season for Spurs Women.
"We’ve been growing and growing for the last 10 years and it fills me with great pride and satisfaction to have signed a new contract here.”
The WSL will get back underway this weekend and Spurs' opening match is at home against West Ham on Sunday.