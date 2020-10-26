Spurs’ co-head coach Karen Hills in self-isolation

By Sarah Rendell
10:21am, Mon 26 Oct 2020
Tottenham Hotspur’s co-head coach Karen Hills is in self-isolation after coming into contact with someone who has since tested positive for Covid-19.

Hills returned a negative result on a recent test but is following the Football Association’s protocol by remaining in isolation for 14 days.

In her absence Spurs’ other co-head coach Juan Amoros will take charge of the club for their Continental League Cup fixture against Chelsea on November 3.

The club have also confirmed Hills will take another Covid-19 test before she is allowed to return to training.

