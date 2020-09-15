Spurs' captain Josie Green ‘excited’ at the club’s signing of US star Alex Morgan
Tottenham captain Josie Green says the club’s signing of World Cup winner Alex Morgan shows their ambition.
Green told BBC Sport Wales: "It is exciting, it shows the ambition of our club and where we want to go in the future.
“It is exciting for me and all the girls because the signings we'd made already had strengthened our squad. We are excited for Alex to come in, hopefully she'll fit in like the other girls have and it is an exciting few months ahead for us.”
Morgan is the latest international star to join the Women’s Super League as summer signings have seen the likes of her US team-mates Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis join the English league.
Green added the caliber of signings is only going to improve the quality of the WSL.
"If you'd said a year ago, I don't think anyone would have believed the WSL could attract this many players. It is a really exciting time... it is going to make everyone's quality better. It is only going to up our levels, it's great for the WSL."
Spurs’ next match is a FA Cup quarter-final against Arsenal on September 26.