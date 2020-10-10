Tottenham have announced the signing of keeper Sophie Whitehouse ahead of their Women’s Super League clash with Manchester United this afternoon.

The 24 year-old, who was born in North London before she moved to Tanzania, joins Spurs after a lengthy period playing in the US.

“I’m super-excited to join Spurs. I’ve always targeted playing professionally in England so to have this opportunity is amazing," she told the club website.

"I was born in Enfield so I’ve always been a fan of the club from afar.

"This is probably going to be one of the best years for the WSL so far because of all the talented recruits that teams including Spurs have made, so it’s an exciting time for me to come into the set-up here and I’m really excited to get started.

"I’ve always looked up to Becky Spencer, who has been around the game for a long time and has obviously played a lot of games for Spurs. I’ve watched her play and I feel I can learn a lot from her and the other goalkeepers we have here at this fantastic club."

Whitehouse, who turns 24 today, will not celebrate her birthday with a first start for Spurs as Spencer has been confirmed as the keeper for the game against Man Utd.

Tottenham picked up their first win of the season against Brighton in the League Cup in midweek as they drew 2-2 before beating them on penalties.

So far in the WSL the Lilywhites have drawn one and lost twice from their opening three games.