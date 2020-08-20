Spurs announce signings Alanna Kennedy and Shelina Zadorsky on loan from Orlando Pride
Tottenham have announced the loan signings of Alanna Kennedy and Shelina Zadorsky.
Both are joining from National Women’s Soccer League side Orlando Pride. The loan deals will run for the remainder of 2020 with the option of making it permanent.
Kennedy has 77 caps for Australia and has represented her country in two World Cups, in 2015 and 2019.
She said: “Spurs is a highly-regarded club and, after hearing such great things about the team and what we are looking to achieve next season, I just knew it was a good fit for me.
“I love to win and having spoken to Karen [Hills] and Juan [Carlos Amoros], I believe this team is ready to compete at the top. I’m excited to help play a role in pushing the Club to new heights and I’m really looking forward to this new challenge in England after playing for many years in the NWSL.”
While Zadorsky has played for Canada 66 times and won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
She added: “It’s clear everyone at this Club wants to succeed and continue to grow - I am so excited to be a part of that and I'm looking forward to the physical challenge of the league, competing all year against top forwards, as well as testing my technical ability here in England.”
The WSL gets underway on the weekend of September 5/6.