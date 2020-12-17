Spurs’ Alex Morgan says club are ‘quite confident’ heading into WSL clash with champions Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur are ‘quite confident’ they can come away with a win this weekend against defending champions Chelsea, according to US star Alex Morgan.
Spurs are heading into the fixture off the back of a 3-1 win over Aston Villa but they will face an unbeaten Blues side on Sunday.
The World Cup winner said: "We’re feeling quite confident now. So it's just continuing to build off of this and in training keeping it really competitive.
“Now we pretty much have a full squad. The injuries are super limited which is great. We’ve got some players in like Rach [Williams], Jess [Naz} and Kit [Graham] for the first time in a while. So it’s important to continue to have those players in the squad and hopefully we’ll have more next weekend and we’ll just keep going.”
Morgan scored her second Spurs goal via a penalty in what was her first full 90 minutes for Tottenham.
“Hopefully the next one will be in open play but a goal is a goal at the end of the day,” she added.
“I feel pretty fit and happy to get the full 90. I’m looking forward to the match next weekend.”
Morgan’s current loan deal runs until the end of 2020 and so this will be her last league fixture in a Spurs shirt.
She is due to return to National Women’s Soccer League club Orlando Pride ahead of the US’ 2021 season which begins in April.