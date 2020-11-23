Spurs’ Alanna Kennedy talks of her future following her signing by Racing Louisville in expansion draft
Tottenham’s Alanna Kennedy has spoken for the first time since Racing Louisville picked her up in the NWSL expansion draft.
The acquisition of her playing rights from Orlando Pride means she will play for the league’s new side if she returns to the US after her loan spell at Spurs.
She said: "I just want to thank everyone at Orlando Pride for everything over the past four years. This was my home away from home and I felt welcomed from the moment I arrived.
"We experienced many ups and downs as a playing group but what remained a constant for me was my happiness in this beautiful city, around so many beautiful people.
“I will miss you all. For now I am focused on where my feet are and I’m excited for what the future holds.”
Kennedy’s loan move to Spurs was announced back in August and runs until the end of 2020. The deal does have an option to make the move permanent but that will be decided by the club next month.
Spurs are next in action in the WSL on December 6 against Brighton.