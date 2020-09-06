Soccer Aid 2020: When is it? What time? What channel? How do I watch? Who’s playing?
Soccer Aid kicks off this evening - the annual UNICEF charity match which features an array of stars.
The game will be played at Old Trafford and sees Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney return to the home ground as he is the co-manager for England.
It will be behind-closed-doors and will be available to watch on ITV with coverage beginning at 6.30pm.
The teams were announced earlier this year as the match was originally scheduled for June 6 but was postponed due to the pandemic.
So who is playing?
England - managers Wayne Rooney and Sam Allardyce
Olly Murs (C), James Bay, Liv Cooke, Tom Davis, Joel Dommett, Marvin Humes, Danny Jones, Lee Mack, Joe Wicks, Mark Wright, Wes Brown, Katie Chapman, Andy Cole, Ashley Cole, Joe Cole, David James, Kelly Smith.
Rest of the World - manager Harry Redknapp
Kem Cetinay, Santan Dave, Chelcee Grimes, Roman Kemp, Dermot Kennedy, DJ Locksmith, Jeremy Lynch, Jason Manford, Ore Oduba, Iain Stirling, Billy Wingrove, Patrice Evra, Julie Fleeting, Darren Fletcher, Robbie Keane, Claude Makelele, Lianne Sanderson
Viewers will be able to donate to UNICEF throughout the match.