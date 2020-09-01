Sky Blue FC’s Evelyne Viens to go on loan to Paris FC
15:01pm, Tue 01 Sep 2020
National Women’s Soccer League club Sky Blue FC have agreed to send Evelyne Viens out on loan to French club Paris FC.
The deal will run until February 2021 and it will be the first time Viens has played abroad.
She was picked in the 2020 college draft and played in all six of the club’s Challenge Cup matches this summer, scoring her first goal for Blue in their defeat against Chicago Red Stars in the semi-final.
Paris FC finished fifth in the Division 1 Féminine last season and they kick off again this weekend against Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday.