Sky Blue FC star Mandy McGlynn announces engagement
13:07pm, Mon 11 Jan 2021
Sky Blue FC goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn has announced her engagement to partner Tommy Haught.
She shared the happy news on Instagram with a video of the proposal on the beach.
She wrote ‘COMING SOON: The Haughts’ and Haught added ’so a little update, she said yes!'.
Her team-mates have congratulated the couple with fellow Blue star Kenie Wright writing: “Congrats Mandy!!!!”
While Evelyne Viens said ‘congrats Mandy’ and Paige Monaghan added ‘she gettin marrried!! Congrats Mandy!!'.
McGlynn is not only now planning a wedding but she is also preparing to start pre-season with her club next month.
The National Women’s Soccer League season begins in April with the return of the Challenge Cup and then the regular season will start in May.