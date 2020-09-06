Sky Blue score added time winner to claim victory over Washington Spirit in opener for NWSL Fall Series
Sky Blue FC’s Midge Purce scored a last-gasp goal to secure her side’s 2-1 victory over Washington Spirit in the opening fixture of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Fall Series.
Blue looked the stronger team throughout with a lot of possession early on. Ifeoma Onumonu, Paige Monaghan, and Purce all created great chances but couldn’t quite convert them but the pressure paid off in the 18th minute.
Onumonu stole the ball from Spirit’s defence and smashed it into the top right corner.
Spirit had a few chances in the first half, their best coming from Bayley Feist in the 29th who took a clean strike in the box but Blue’s keeper Kailen Sheridan blocked it.
Blue introduced US international Mal Pugh as a substitute to make her debut for the club. She had signed ahead of the Challenge Cup but opted out of the tournament.
Spirit continued to push for an equaliser and their persistance paid off as Jessie Scarpa won a penalty after a foul from Erika Skroski in the 89th minute.
Paige Neilson stepped up to secure what seemed an inevitable draw .
But with six minutes’ stoppage time added there was plenty of time to find a winner and it didn’t take Blue long.
In the 91st minute, Purce scored after an assist from Pugh led to a one-on-one with Spirit’s keeper Aubrey Bledsoe.
The next games to take place in the Fall Series will be next weekend with the first being North Carolina Courage v Houston Dash on September 11.