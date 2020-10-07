Shelley Kerr has named her first Scotland squad ahead of the side’s Euro qualifier matches against Albania and Finland later this month.

Striker Kirsty Hanson has received her second call-up and stars Rachel Corsie, Kim Little and Rachael Boyle have all been included in the squad.

The side haven’t been in action since March when they won the Pinatar Cup in Spain.

Last year, Kerr’s team won 5-0 against Albania and will look to see if they can do it again at Tynecastle on October 23.

Scotland will then play Finland four days later in Helsinki.

The side currently sit in second in their qualifying group, four points off the top spot with two games in hand.

Kerr said: “It feels really good as we’ve not had football to look forward to since the Pinatar Cup back in March.”

Amy Muir and Hayley Lauder have been left out the 25-player squad as Lisa Evans is out due to an injury.

“We’ve already been to a Euro Finals and we want to reach another. This is another step towards achieving that goal and it’s an exciting time," Kerr told the Scottish FA.

"It’s been difficult but at the forefront of my mind has been that this is a global pandemic and football is secondary.

“We know Albania well and I think they’re getting better and better. They’ve got some good individual players.

“They’ll shoot from distance and try and play a bit too. If we give them time and space they’ll give us problems.”

Scotland Women’s Squad:

Goalkeepers: Lee Alexander (Glasgow City), Jenna Fife (Rangers), Shannon Lynn (Vittsjö GIK).

Defenders: Jen Beattie (Arsenal), Rachael Boyle (Hibernian), Rachel Corsie (Birmingham City *), Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Hannah Godfrey (Tottenham Hotspur), Sophie Howard (Leicester City), Emma Mitchell (Reading), Kirsty Smith (Manchester United).

Midfielders: Chloe Arthur (Aston Villa), Leanne Crichton (Glasgow City), Lucy Graham (Everton), Samantha Kerr (Glasgow City), Kim Little (Arsenal), Christie Murray (Birmingham City), Caroline Weir (Manchester City).

Forwards: Lizzie Arnot (Rangers), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Claire Emslie (Everton**), Abbi Grant (Birmingham City), Kirsty Hanson (Manchester United), Jane Ross (Manchester United), Martha Thomas (West Ham United).