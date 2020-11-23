Sheffield United’s boss Neil Redfearn commends his club’s ‘gutsy’ victory over Charlton
Sheffield United manager Neil Redfearn has hailed his side’s ‘gutsy performance’ after beating Charlton after going down to ten players.
Katie Wilkinson scored a first half penalty after Lucy Watson was brought down in the box but captain Leandra Little was then sent off in the 38th minute.
Redfearn said: "It was a really good performance, really gutsy. The first thing people will see when you're down to ten and win 1-0 is that you've battled and fought, but I thought some of the football was really good.
“The effort was magnificent. I think we're doing brilliantly, we just have to keep going. The togetherness, you can see it, the players who come in or come on pick up the baton, they fight for the team.”
The win saw United go third in the Championship, just one point behind current leaders Durham.
There is a fierce battle for promotion into the Women’s Super League this season between Durham, United, Leicester City and Liverpool.
They occupy the top four spots with just three points separating them.