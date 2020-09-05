Sheffield United re-sign Ali Johnson
Women’s Championship club Sheffield United have re-signed Ali Johnson ahead of the new season starting this weekend.
The star signed for the side from Bristol City last summer and made seven appearances for the Blades last season. The length of her new deal has not been disclosed.
“I never really got going last season looking back. I'm a new player and new person all around now. I'll continue to move forward, knocking down barriers along the way as I've already showed in pre-season,” she said.
United’s new head coach Neil Redfearn added: "Ali gives us good balance. She's naturally left-footed, she's got a fantastic left foot. She's got a great range of passing and can play a couple of positions which is always good.
“She adds competition to the squad and obviously she brings good quality because she's played at the highest level, so it's a good addition for us. I think she feels she has something to prove, which is a good thing.”
The full-back will be back in action on Sunday as United’s opening fixture in the Championship is away against the London City Lionesses.