Sheffield United promote youth star Charley Docherty to first team ahead of the upcoming season
Women’s Championship club Sheffield United have promoted youth star Charley Docherty to their first team ahead of the upcoming season.
The youngster, who has been at the club since 2016, said: “Being in such a great environment and around fantastic people at Sheffield United, I am thrilled to be offered a place in the Sheffield United Women's squad for the new season and I am driven to play for the first team."
The club’s Regional Talent Centre director Richard Meek added: "Charley has shown great potential during her time at the RTC, working really hard to improve her overall game.
“Charley is an athletic forward player who can play wide or more centrally as a number 10.”
The Championship season begins this weekend and United will play London City Lionesses on Sunday in their opening fixture.