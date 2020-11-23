Sheffield United midfielder Olivia Chance leaves club to join W-League side Brisbane Roar

<p>Olivia Chance (right) heads to the W-League</p>

 (EMPICS Sport)
By Alicia Turner
14:06pm, Mon 23 Nov 2020
Midfielder Olivia Chance has left Sheffield United to join Australia’s W-League side Brisbane Roar ahead of the new season. 

The New Zealand international made three appearances for the Blades after signing a short-term deal at the start of the 2020/21 FA Women’s Championship season.

Chance was part of her national squad at last year’s World Cup and has earned 11 caps.

United head coach Neil Redfearn said: "We did an agreement with Liv when we signed her that if something came up back home that she could go.

"She did great for us. She has a lot of quality, she'd come back from a knee injury but I think a 100% fit Liv Chance would be a real player for us, and hopefully that's something which might happen.

“She's a really likeable person, a great attitude and the girls loved her. She contributed for us and that's all you can ask.”

The W-League 2020/21 season is due to begin on December 27. 

