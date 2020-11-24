See who the British sides have drawn in Women’s Champions League Round of 32
Chelsea are to go head-to-head with Benfica in the Round of 32 in the Women’s Champions League next month.
The Blues last played in the competition in the 2018/19 season when they reached the semi-finals against Lyon before losing 3-2 on aggregate.
Manchester City, who reached the last 16 in last year’s campaign, will play Swedish club Göteborg.
Glasgow City, who have stormed through the qualifying rounds this year after beating Icelandic side Valur and Irish club Peamount United, will now face Sparta Prague from the Czech Republic.
Scott Booth’s team reached the quarter-finals of last season’s campaign but were knocked out by eventual finalists Wolfsburg.
The first legs will take place on December 9/10 with the second legs on December 15/16.
Women’s Champions League Round of 32 draw:
St. Pölten (AUT) vs Zürich (SUI)
Lanchkhuti (GEO) vs Rosengård (SWE)
Göteborg (SWE) vs Manchester City (ENG)
Sparta Prague (CZE) vs Glasgow City (SCO)
Juventus (ITA) vs Lyon (FRA, holders)
ŽFK Spartak (SRB) vs Wolfsburg (GER)
Fiorentina (ITA) vs Slavia Praha (CZE)
Benfica (POR) vs Chelsea (ENG)
Pomurje (SVN) vs Fortuna Hjørring (DEN)
WFC-2 Kharkiv (UKR) vs BIIK-Kazygurt (KAZ)
Vålerenga (NOR) vs Brøndby (DEN)
Ajax (NED) vs Bayern München (GER)
PSV Eindhoven (NED) vs Barcelona (ESP)
FC Minsk (BLR) vs LSK Kvinner (NOR)
Górnik Łęczna (POL) vs Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Servette (SUI) vs Atlético Madrid (ESP)