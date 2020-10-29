Scottish Women’s Premier League champions Glasgow City sign Nicole Robertson

Nicole Robertson has signed for Glasgow City
By Alicia Turner
12:45pm, Thu 29 Oct 2020
Scottish Women’s Premier League champions Glasgow City have announced the signing of American Nicole Robertson.

The 24 year-old forward has joined the club after a period playing in Denmark.

The deal will keep her with the SWPL side until the end of 2022 season. 

On signing for the Scottish outfit, she said: "I am really looking forward to getting started with City. The club has a rich history in the women’s game with some fantastic achievements and some big plans for the future and that is something I definitely want to be part of.

"It is great to know that (head coach) Scott (Booth) believes in me and feels I can add value to the team and I can’t wait to get going."

And manager Booth added: "Nicole is a fantastic signing for us. She is totally committed. She is technically and physically what you need in a striker. 

"She has great pace but above all wants to improve. She will be a real asset to the club and I am very much looking forward to working with her."

City currently sit third in the SWPL and opened their 2020 campaign with a 2-0 win over Celtic.

Next up for the reigning champions is a game against Forfar Farmington on November 1.

