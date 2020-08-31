Scotland’s Euro qualifiers against Cyprus and Portugal postponed until February
Scotland women’s Euro qualifiers against Cyprus and Portugal have been postponed until February.
Several domestic competitions are yet to restart across Europe and so the qualifiers can’t go ahead as planned.
The side were due to play Cyprus away on September 18 and Portugal at home on September 22.
Their other qualifiers scheduled for this year remain in place. They will play Albania at home on October 23 and Finland away on October 27.
They also have two more Euro fixtures later this year against Portugal and Finland.
Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr said: “We accept UEFA’s decision to postpone our matches in September, which allows our players added preparation time for the games in October.
“With the majority of our players yet to have fully resumed their club season, postponing the games will aid us in our qualification hopes and we look forward to resuming our qualifying campaign in October.”
The Women’s Euro’s will be played in 2022 after being pushed back a year following the men’s tournament postponement due to the pandemic.