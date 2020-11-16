Scotland stars return from injury in squad announced for Euro qualifiers
Several Scotland players have returned to the squad for two crucial Euro qualifiers.
Arsenal trio Kim Little, Jen Beattie and Lisa Evans are back, alongside Aston Villa’s Chloe Arthur and Rosengard’s Fiona Brown, who also return from injury.
Head coach Shelley Kerr said: "It's brilliant to have some of the experienced players back that missed out the last time.
"The last double header we missed out on about 400 caps with the players we had missing, that's not an excuse, but it does count for a lot.
"Kim, Jennifer and Lisa are big characters and they've been over the course as well. So having those three back in particular is massive for us."
Scotland are currently third in their group. After qualifying ends in December, the top team in every group and the top three runners-up across the tournament will qualify.
While another six runners-up will advance to a play-off tournament.
Scotland will play Portugal on November 27 and Finland on December 1.
Full squad: Jen Beattie, Rachael Boyle, Rachel Corsie, Nicola Docherty, Hannah Godfrey, Sophie Howard, Emma Mitchell, Kirsty Smith, Chloe Arthur, Leanne Crichton, Lisa Evans, Lucy Graham, Sam Kerr, Kim Little, Christie Murray, Caroline Weir, Lizzie Arnot, Fiona Brown, Erin Cuthbert, Claire Emslie, Kirsty Hanson, Zoe Ness, Jane Ross, Martha Thomas.