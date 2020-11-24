Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr to miss next two Euro qualifier matches due to self isolation

<p>Shelley Kerr will miss two crucial qualifier matches</p>

By Alicia Turner
13:56pm, Tue 24 Nov 2020
Scotland football head coach Shelley Kerr will miss her side’s next two European qualifier matches after being told to self-isolate. 

It comes after she was identified as a ‘close contact’ to a member of Scotland men’s under-21 backroom staff who tested positive for Covid-19. 

She will miss the women’s team’s fixtures against Portugal on November 27 in Lisbon and a home match against Finland on December 1, with assistant Andy Thompson covering.

Scotland currently sit in third in Group E after four matches with nine points while Portugal are a point ahead in second, with Finland topping the table with 13 points. 

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell said: "Shelley is understandably devastated at not being able to be with the squad for such an important double-header.

“[She] will still play an active part in the preparation of the team, albeit remotely, and we have the utmost confidence in the players and staff to pull together and win their upcoming matches.”

