Scotland face injury problem as Little, Arthur and Beattie drop out of Euro squad
Scotland will be without Kim Little, Jen Beattie and Chloe Arthur in their upcoming Euro qualifiers due to injury.
Arsenal’s Little has been suffering with a hamstring, but it is unknown what injury fellow Gunner Beattie has as she played the full 90 minutes in yesterday’s north London derby.
Arthur’s injury has also not been explained.
Rangers’ Zoe Ness, Glasgow City’s Rachel McLauchlan and Hibernian’s Amy Muir have been called up into Shelley Kerr’s squad as replacements.
And despite being rested at the weekend due to concussion, Manchester City’s Caroline Weir remains in the international team.
Scotland face Albania on Friday and Helsinki four days later.
Updated Scotland squad:
Goalkeepers: Lee Alexander, Jenna Fife, Shannon Lynn
Defenders: Rachael Boyle, Rachel Corsie, Nicola Docherty, Hannah Godfrey, Sophie Howard, Emma Mitchell, Kirsty Smith
Midfielders: Leanne Crichton, Lucy Graham, Samantha Kerr, Christie Murray, Caroline Weir, Amy Muir, Rachel McLauchlan
Forwards: Lizzie Arnot, Erin Cuthbert, Claire Emslie, Abbi Grant, Kirsty Hanson, Jane Ross, Martha Thomas, Zoe Ness