Scotland captain Rachel Corsie says it was right to postpone their Euro qualifiers
Scotland’s captain Rachel Corsie has said it was the right decision to postpone the team’s Euro qualifiers which were due to take place later this month.
Scotland’s matches against Cyprus on September 18 and Portugal four days later were rescheduled for February due to the delay of domestic competitions in countries across Europe.
“It was the right decision, given how things are in the world,” she told BBC Sport.
"A lot of countries are still trying to get up and running with their league structure. That should be the priority and there is a bit of a moral obligation to recognise that.
"If I just have my playing head on, I would have loved to have played. We want to take advantage of the momentum we've had. But that wouldn't be the right reason to push for those games to go ahead."
Scotland will still play Albania and Finland in October.
And at a club level Corsie is currently on loan to Women’s Super League club Birmingham City from US club Utah Royals and she has said what it’s like to be back on the pitch.
"I have really enjoyed being back and being much closer to home and I think my parents are pleased I won't be so far away."