Being thousands of miles away from home has not stopped Chelsea and Australia star Sam Kerr from appreciating her grandmother, Coral, as she gifted her a new Matildas kit.

The present was for all the sacrifices her grandmother made when she moved from India to Australia before Kerr was born.

Kerr said in a video message: “Hey Nan, just want to say how grateful I am you chose Australia as your country from India.

“So proud to be your granddaughter, so proud to represent my country and hopefully every time I step on the field and wear our last name I represent our family well. Miss you, love you, hope you’re well and I’ll see you soon.”

Coral added the feeling she gets when Kerr plays for Australia is indescribable.

She said: "Ah it’s hard to describe the feeling, it’s so much pride, it’s absolutely amazing. The places she’s travelled to and it’s such a mixed culture, the people she’s met and the people that I have met through her games.

"How I just love to watch her play it’s so sad that she’s so far away now. Whenever she’s home she is always here or we go out for coffee or lunch. She never fails to come and see me and take me out.

“I know she thinks of me all of the time but it was just unbelievable getting that jersey.”