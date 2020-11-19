Robin van Persie hails Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema for beating his goalscoring record for the Netherlands
Robin van Persie says he is ‘proud’ of Vivianne Miedema for surpassing his all-time record of the most goals scored for the Netherlands.
The former Arsenal and Dutch legend congratulated current Gunners star Miedema in a special video message.
Van Persie said: "You know, you’re breaking all the records, You even broke mine.
“So, you are the all-time Dutch top scorer and I’m really glad to see that you’re doing so well for my former club, that you’re enjoying it, that you’re scoring goals and I’m sure you will keep doing that and keep enjoying it and there is plenty more to come from you.
"All the very best. I am proud of you.”
Van Persie’s message was passed on by another Arsenal legend, Ian Wright, during an interview with 24-year-old Miedema.
Van Persie, Miedema’s ‘childhood hero,’ scored 50 goals for his country before retiring in 2019, while she overtook his record in September 2018, scoring her 51st goal in a World Cup qualifier against Norway.
A year later she also beat the Dutch women’s team record, held by Manon Melis, after scoring her 60th international goal at the World Cup.
Miedema is also the all-time leading scorer in the Women’s Super League with 52 goals.