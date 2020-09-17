Republic of Ireland midfielder Megan Connolly says her side have the belief they can ‘get a result’ over Germany in their Euro qualifier.

Connolly’s side will take on Germany on Saturday with the Republic currently sitting top of Group I.

She said: "Everyone has that belief that we want to get a result, make everyone proud and come away with something.

"There's no belief that we're going to go out there and let the German's walk all over us - that's not on anyone's mind. I think if that was on anyone's minds, they wouldn't be here."

Connolly, who plays for Brighton, also praised manager Vera Pauw, who has been in charge since September and has not lost a match.

She added: “I think Vera has brought together a squad that has the ability to bring as much as we can to try and get the result.

“That's the first thing you have to do, you have to believe. You can't go into a game against the Germans and just hope for the best, you have to go in there and have some bit about you and some bit behind you.”

Following the Germany match, the Irish will play a home match against Ukraine in October before playing Germany again in December in the last of their qualifiers.