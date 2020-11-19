West Ham have fans have come out in force to show support for their former manager Matt Beard after he departed the club on Thursday.

The love for Beard, who left by mutual consent after two and a half years with the London side, was evident across social media immediately after the announcement despite the Hammers winning just one of their first seven Women’s Super League games of the season.

West Ham had won two of their last three matches under Beard and qualified for the quarter-finals of the FA Women’s Continental League Cup with a 4-0 win over Charlton Athletic on Wednesday evening.

But it was not enough to keep Beard at the club, much to the chagrin of many Irons fans.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the news.

Beard was loved by both the West Ham players and supporters (Twitter: @westhamwomen)

One fan began the praise for Beard by saying: "I’ve known @mattbeard02 for a number of years now through Chelsea, Liverpool and West Ham and want to say that not only is Matt a great Manager, but more importantly he is a great family man.

"I want to say thank you and I hope Matt goes on to fulfil his dreams."

Another added: "Thanks Matt. You were so passionate and took us on a really special journey that I will never forget. Wish you all the very best," said another.

And a third user added: "Wishing Matt Beard much success for the future. A really nice man and good manager who is sure to be snapped up soon."

The tweets continued to pour in for the departing manager throughout the day, with another fan saying: "Thank you @mattbeard02but where ever u go don’t buy Leon Face with tears of joy once again thank you."

And one Hammers supporter took aim at the club for the decision to let Beard go, angrily referring to West Ham Women’s owner Jack Sullivan by posting: "Poor decision. We aren't likely to go down.

"Surely can wait till the end of the season to change manager? Oh because it's Jack's toy."