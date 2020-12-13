Manchester United will look to extend their lead at the top of the Women’s Super League when they travel to Reading.

Casey Stoney’s side have won six and drawn two of their eight games so far and look like serious title contenders in just their second top flight campaign.

They come up against a Reading side today who have not won in the WSL since October, but they still sit sixth in the table.

Kelly Chambers’ team will be looking to bounce back from a poor draw to Bristol City last time out, so can they spring a surprise on Man Utd?

You will be able to follow the match through our live blog on the NewsChain website.

Here is everything you need to know about the game

Reading have not won any of their last five WSL games (NurPhoto/PA Images)

What time is kick-off?

Reading v Manchester United kicks off at 12:30pm GMT on Sunday, December 13.

What channel is it on?

The match is not being broadcast on TV.

How can I stream the match?

As the match is not being shown on TV, you will be able to stream it via the FA Player app and BBC iPlayer.

Key players

Reading - Fara Williams

Williams’ experience will be key for Reading against a tough Man Utd side (EMPICS Sport)

Fara Williams is one of the most experienced players in the WSL having had spells at Everton, Liverpool and Arsenal as well as her 172 caps for England at international level.

The 36-year-old scored last weekend in Reading’s disappointing 1-1 draw with Bristol City and will be crucial this Sunday too.

Her work rate and tenacity in midfield will need to be at a maximum if they are going to stop the likes of Tobin Heath and Christen Press breaking through the lines and running at the Reading defence.

Manchester United - Tobin Heath

Heath has been vital in United’s rise to the top of the WSL (PA)

Heath has impressed since joining Manchester United in the summer, scoring twice in the WSL and assisting another two.

Her creativity has been one of the highlights of United’s season so far, catching the eye in every game she has featured in.

If Reading can keep her quiet then they may be in with a chance of ending the Red Devils’ unbeaten run, but that is easier said than done.